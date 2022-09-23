NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The former Newport News police officer arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of children in June pleaded guilty to three counts of child sex crimes at his trial on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Michael J. Covey pleaded guilty after using a child to “engage in sexually explicit conduct,” so that he could film and take photos of the actions and share the photos with a sex offender in Ohio.

Michael Covey (Newport News Police Department)

The photos showed a pre-pubescent girl in bed asleep, in one of the photos, covers are pulled down, exposing her thighs, court documents state. The documents continued, setting the scene of the video files of the same girl in bed asleep, while a male masturbated close to her.

Court documents state the photos and videos were found on the phone of the Ohio sex offender, in a folder labeled “Fun.”

Of the eight child sex crime charges, Covey pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of children and one count of receipt of child pornography and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison.

