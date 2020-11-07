Former Norfolk prosecutor to serve 10-year active prison sentence for sex crimes against children

Booking photo of Timothy Scott Carnes courtesty of the Norfolk City Jail.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Norfolk will serve a 10-year active prison sentence for sex crimes involving children.

Court records show Timothy Scott Carnes pleaded guilty Friday to 26 charges: 13 counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and 13 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

Carnes was sentenced to 76 years in prison total, but all time except 10 years was suspended.

Upon his release, he will be on unsupervised probation for 20 years.

According to a police report, Carnes was arrested Aug. 22 during an undercover operation that targeted people trying to take indecent liberties with children through online chat groups.

When he was arrested in August 2019, Amanda Howie with the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said Carnes worked at the office from November 2004 to May 2008.

Latest Posts: