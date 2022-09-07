RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 79-year-old Richmond woman who pled guilty to health care fraud after spending more than $800,000 in benefits meant for residents of an assisted living facility she once owned was sentenced to two years in prison.

Mable B. Jones, the former owner of the Jones & Jones assisted living home on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond, diverted over $800,000 in state and federal benefits intended for residents of the facility for personal expenses, according to court documents.

Court documents also show that the facility received and managed benefits on behalf of residents who were legally incapable of doing so.

Jones used the money to pay for trips, gambling expenses at casinos in Atlantic City, N.J., and Las Vegas, Nev., and also to make her mortgage and bankruptcy payments, documents show. She was initially indicted on multiple counts before pleading guilty to one count of health care fraud last September.

“Jones’s diversion of resident benefits led to significant and persistent deficiencies in the facilities, care, and services provided to Jones & Jones residents, including deficiencies that endangered residents’ health and safety,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a release Wednesday.

The conditions at Jones & Jones led to federal and state audits before it ultimately closed in 2019. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jones made false statements about the use of resident funds during the audits.