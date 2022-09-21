RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A former Hopewell youth pastor has been convicted of sex crimes against children, for the second time.

The former pastor pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Deric Peacock was living in Richmond’s Chimborazo neighborhood at the time of his latest offense.

Deric Peacock, a former youth pastor, was once again convicted of sex crimes against children. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Prosecutors said at the time he pleaded guilty, he was still on probation for an earlier sex crime conviction in 2014.

