Former Petersburg school bus aide pleads guilty to sexually engaging with student

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A former Petersburg school bus aide plead guilty to two counts of carnal knowledge of a minor on Thursday. The court documents state the child was either 13 or 14 years old at the time of the crime.

Scott Michael Askins was taken into custody on Dec. 28, 2019 for two rape charges, two counts of carnal knowledge and one count of sodomy. Police told 8News the victim was a student from the school system but the incident did not take place on school property.

He was first brought in front of a grand jury on June 18, 2020 for the two counts of carnal knowledge. Virginia law defines carnal knowledge as when someone has sex with a minor either aged 13 or 14 and at least three years their senior. The charge implies that no force was involved during the incident.

Askins guilty plea was made Thursday. According to court documents, he has been sentenced to 20 years total with 18 of those years suspended.

After the two years behind bars he will be under a supervised probation.