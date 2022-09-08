RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A grand jury indicted the former Prince William County General Registrar on Tuesday for corrupt conduct.

Michele White was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with two felonies and one misdemeanor by a grand jury at the Prince William Circuit Court, according to court records obtained by 8News.

The first indictment charges White with corrupt conduct as an election official between August 1 and December 31, 2020. She is also charged with a false statement by an election official between November 3 and November 10, 2020. The last charge is willful neglect of duty as an election official between August 1 and December 31, 2020.

The indictment was announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7 by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office, which declined to provide further details on the nature of White’s alleged misconduct.

