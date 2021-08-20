Former Richmond Christian School teacher charged with sexually assaulting former student

Tara Drooker, 30, was charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian after being in an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student when employed by the school in 2017. The relationship “continued over a period of years,” police said in a release. (Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Christian School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student was arrested Thursday, according to Chesterfield police.

Tara Drooker, 30, has been charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian following an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student while employed by the school, police said in a release.

The relationship started in 2017 and “continued over a period of years,” according to police. Drooker, a Richmond resident, is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

The victim came forward with the claims against Drooker “recently” but investigators are still looking into whether any alleged assaults took place on school grounds, Chesterfield police Sgt. Winfred Lewis said Friday.

Lewis added that there is no indication of other victims, but urged any potential victims to come forward.

Dr. Cliff Williams, the head of Richmond Christian School, did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment on Drooker’s arrest.

On Monday, police confirmed that a former volleyball coach at Richmond Christian School, identified as 21-year-old Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on the team.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

