Former RPS elementary school music teacher pleads guilty to producing child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School in Richmond faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to producing images of child sexual abuse.

Authorities became aware of Kellen Thomas Donelson, who was also an associate minister and music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church at the time, after he allegedly uploaded multiple images of child pornography on Snapchat and Kik Messenger in 2019, according to court documents.

Images and videos of child sexual abuse were found during a search of Donelson’s home and electronic devices and in a statement, he admitted to producing several images and videos of child pornography using his cell phone.

The Justice Department said in a release that Donelson told authorities that one victim was “as young as 4 years old.” He was arrested on Dec. 5, 2019 while working for Richmond City Public Schools and for the church.

Donelson pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and could face at least 15 years in prison, with the possibility of serving a maximum of 30 years when he sentenced on Sept. 28, 2020.