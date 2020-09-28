Former RPS elementary school music teacher sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School in Richmond was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.

30 years is the maximum sentence for this crime. Kellen Thomas Donelson plead guilty to the his charges on June 24.

Authorities became aware of Kellen Thomas Donelson, who was also an associate minister and music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church at the time, after he allegedly uploaded multiple images of child pornography on Snapchat and Kik Messenger in 2019, according to court documents.

Images and videos of child sexual abuse were found during a search of Donelson’s home and electronic devices and in a statement, he admitted to producing several images and videos of child pornography using his cell phone.

The Justice Department said in a release that Donelson told authorities that one victim was “as young as 4 years old.”

He was arrested on Dec. 5, 2019 while working for Richmond City Public Schools and for the church.

