Former VUU student shot and killed in D.C., four others injured

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Four men were injured and another killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning. The man killed has been identified as 22-year-old Edward Wade, a former Virginia Union University student who was residing in Southeast, D.C.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department says they responded to the reported shooting in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road just before 9 a.m. On the scene they found three victims, one who was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, another who was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Wade who police pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men injured in the shooting separately shought treatment at nearby hospitals for non-life threatening wounds.

Police say one of the men treated separately was identified as a possible suspect. That same day, 21-year-old Terrance Oxner of Manassas was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed.

Following Wade’s death VUU shared a statement from university president and CEO, Dr. Hakim Lucas. The university was unable to confirm the time period that Wade was enrolled at VUU but did confirm his association with the school.

“The Virginia Union University family extends condolences to the family of Edward Wade,’ Lucas said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this painful time of bereavement.”