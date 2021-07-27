Four cars reported stolen from Chesterfield County apartments; Two recovered

The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after four cars were stolen from the Glenmoor Oaks apartment complex in Moseley. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after four cars were stolen from the Glenmoor Oaks apartment complex in Moseley.

Authorities said that items of clothing and money were also taken from other vehicles in the residential community.

According to police, the theft happened on July 13 at approximately 8 p.m. The stolen cars included a black 2006 Mazda SUV, white 2021 GMC pickup, black 2017 Nissan SUV and a silver 2017 Volkswagen four-door automobile.

As of July 19, CCPD had identified one suspect, a juvenile male. But authorities said that multiple suspects were involved and are working to identify those individuals.

Police told 8News that two of the cars have since been found.

“One was actually recovered in the parking lot at about the same time as the incident; it had just been moved within the parking lot,” CCPD Public Information Coordinator Elizabeth Caroon said. “Another vehicle, a sedan, was recovered in Richmond.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.