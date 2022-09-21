ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, 25-year-old Peter Le, of Dunn Loring, Va., 26-year-old Young Yoo, of Centreville, Va., 28-year-old Joseph Lamborn, of California, and 28-year-old Tony Le, of California, were members of the Reccless Tigers, a Northern Virginia street gang that distributed thousands of pounds of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, prescription drugs and other illegal substances to middle and high school students in Northern Virginia and college students at various Virginia universities.

Court records revealed that the men intimidated and took revenge against clients who failed to pay drug debts owed to the gang and anyone who they believed cooperated with police. Gang members attacked homes with Molotov cocktails and engaged in drive-by shootings in Fairfax, Stafford and Prince William counties, the DOJ said in its statement.

According to the DOJ, members of the Reccless Tigers were also convicted for their involvement in two murders.

In the first homicide, a man was stabbed in the chest during a fight involving gang members at a house party thrown by the Reccless Tigers in April 2016. The victim later died from his injuries, according to the DOJ’s statement.

The second homicide took place on Feb. 1, 2019. Court documents showed that the victim, identified as Brandon White, owed Young Yoo several thousands of dollars for marijuana he obtained around 2013 to 2014. According to the DOJ, on Aug. 8, 2018, another Reccless Tiger member, David Nguyen, allegedly assaulted White over this drug debt. The incident left White in the hospital with serious injuries. The DOJ’s statement said the Fairfax County Police Department subsequently arrested Nguyen and charged him with robbery and malicious wounding.

As Nguyen’s case went to trial, Reccless Tiger members learned that White had been subpoenaed to testify against Nguyen in a preliminary hearing. According to the DOJ’s statement, gang members then tried to pay White to stop him from cooperating in Nguyen’s prosecution, and went as far as to threaten him if he testified. White testified against Nguyen on Nov. 19, 2018.

Less than two and a half months later, between Jan. 13, 2019, and the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2019, White was kidnapped at a shopping mall in Fairfax County by Peter Le, Yoo, Lamborn and other Reccless Tiger members, according to the DOJ. The conspirators held White in a car and drove him to a wooded area in Richmond, where Le, Yoo and Lamborn stabbed him in his face and body multiple times before shooting him three times in the back. The DOJ’s statement said the conspirators then left White in the woods, where he died from his injuries.

According to the DOJ, Le, Yoo and Lamborn were all given life sentences, while Tony Le was sentenced to 26 years in prison. The DOJ’s statement also revealed that a total of 21 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges and were sentenced for gang-related crimes committed by the Reccless Tigers and their California-affiliated gang, the West Side Asian Boyz. Three defendants currently remain at large.