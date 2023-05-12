ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) – Four men have now been sentenced in a Virginia court for joining, viewing and posting to a child pornography website.

According to court documents, “Rapey.su” was a website dedicated to hosting and sharing child pornography and other exploitative content. Homeland Security Investigations seized and shut down the Rapey.su website in December 2020.

In January, four prominent members of the website pleaded guilty in a Eastern District of Virginia court for involvement in a child exploitation enterprise.

On April 25, Christopher William Kuehner, 38, of Bremerton, Washington, Jacob Royce Mullins, 20, of South Webster, Ohio and Matthew Martin, 25, of Lancaster, Wisconsin were all sentenced for their involvement in Rapey.su.

Kuehner received a sentence of 20 years in prison, Mullins received seven years and Martin received six years and eight months.

Kyle William Leishear, 43, of Bayonet Point, Florida, was the last prominent member of the site to be sentenced. Leishear enticed multiple minor victims, including a 12-year-old, to take and share sexually explicit photos, and then shared that material on the Rapey.su website. On Wednesday, May 10, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In a related case, Ashley Kolhoff, 22, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was also convicted in a Eastern District of Virginia for her participation on the Rapey.su website. According to court documents, Kolhoff produced and posted several sexually explicit images of a minor on the site. In 2022, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Other Rapey.su users around the country have been prosecuted in state and federal court.