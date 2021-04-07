Four people shot dead within four days in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Between Sunday and Wednesday, four people were shot and killed in the City of Richmond. All four victims were under the age of 30. Police are still working to determine if two of the four shootings are connected.

On Sunday, the first of two shootings in the 400 block of Gilmer Street occurred. RPD said they received a report of a shooting in the area at 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as a 17-year-old male.

The next evening, another shooting occurred on Gilmer Street. This time claiming the life of 20-year-old Cody Woodson. VCU police said he “was approached” and shot around 8:12 p.m. RPD said once on the scene, they located an unresponsive man on the sidewalk and he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was last seen running west.

Police have not yet determined if these two incidents are connected but say they are working to see if there is a possible drug nexus.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, gun violence continued in other parts of the city.

Just a few minutes before midnight on Tuesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Wickham Street for random gunfire. There they found Ashley Wilbert, a woman in her 20s, found unresponsive in an alley. Responders declared her dead at the scene.

Before the sun was up on Wednesday police were called to the 500 block of Montvale Avenue in the Northside for a reported shooting. Officers arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. There they found 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson in the roadway, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a teenage boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Richmond is not the only locality to see gun violence against teens and young adults this week.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old woman was shot while riding in a car in Hopewell. The woman, who lives in North Chesterfield, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

In Henrico, cops were called to the outside of the Ridge Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon where a juvenile male was injured in a shooting. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. Another juvenile has been detained in relation to the shooting.