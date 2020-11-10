Four people shot on Whitcomb Street Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There was a quadruple shooting on Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. in Whitcomb Court. The Richmond Police Department says they responded to the 1900 block of Whitcomb Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival they found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth victim also had been injured but took themselves to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. DiSalvo at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

