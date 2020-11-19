Four suspects arrested for robberies involving electronic devices in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According the Henrico County Police Department, they made four arrests in one day in connection to two robberies involving online sales of electronic devices.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday shortly before 4:45 p.m. at the 4200 block of Innslake Drive. Officers responded to a robbery in which a man attempting to sell two electronic gaming devices through app was robbed by two males. The victim had arranged an address on Innslake to make the sale.

The two men came to the spot, took both of the gaming systems and escaped in separate vehicles. When the victim tried to open one car and get a gaming system back the suspect displayed a gun.

The arrests and charges associated with this robbery are:

MarQuan Lane, 18, of Henrico- Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (First incident)

Demonta Blunt, 18, of Henrico – Robbery X2, Conspiracy X2, and Use of a Firearm X2

The second incident of the day occurred around 7:00 p.m. when police apprehended two individuals after the victim said he was meeting someone to purchase an electronic device through an app. A third suspect was found later.

Additional arrests and charges include: