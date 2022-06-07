HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating reports of multiple vehicles being broken into, windows being destroyed and suspects stealing items from the cars.

Overnight on June 2, deputies responded to Lakeridge Square Apartments and the Stony Run Condominiums for a report of multiple larcenies from vehicles.

A total of seven vehicles were entered and rummaged through, according to HCSO. Three of the vehicles had windows smashed out to get inside.

One of the vehicles, a black 2015 Toyota RAV4 with the registration WWU-3148, was stolen.





Suspect images provided by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Four suspects were involved in the incidents, according to security footage obtained by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.