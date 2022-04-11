RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In just two days, four teenagers were shot in the Richmond area as Central Virginia continues to grapple with gun violence.

Homicides with guns, in Richmond alone, are up 20% compared to the same time frame in 2021, which was the worst year in 15 years.

Out of the four teenagers shot, two died as a result of their injuries.

Communities are shaken by the tragedy of losing friends and family members at such a young age.

Saturday, just after midnight

Police have not confirmed the identity of the slain teen, but Henrico County Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson tells 8News that the victim was 16-year-old Jahiem Dickerson,

On April 9, Jahiem was shot and killed on the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive. He was a basketball player a Highland Springs High School where the team recently won a state championship.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting. Responders arrived to find the boy shot outside. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Please keep the Highland Springs community in your thoughts following the untimely loss of a Springer student,” an Instagram post from Henrico County Public Schools read.

His vigil is tonight at 6 p.m. at Highland Springs High School.

Sunday, 2:24 a.m.

The shooting victim was a student at George Wythe High School, according to a Richmond School Board member.

On April 10, police were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. Police arrived on scene and entered a building to find a teenage female victim inside, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not been released by police.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Another teenager was shot on April 10. Henrico Police responded to a call for a shooting on the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac Road.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a juvenile male with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sunday, 4:37 p.m.

On April 10, police responded to the 00 block of E. Broad Street for the report of a shooting. Officers on scene found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.