Four time 19-year-old felony suspect believed to be in Richmond

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a four time felony fugitive, thought to be living in Richmond.

19-year-old Kemari Jayshawn Booker is wanted in Amelia County for several felony and misdemeanor offences.

Felonies:

Threatening to bomb/burn a structure

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony vandalism

Felony probation violation

Misdemeanors:

Vandalism

Probation violation

Booker is 6-foot 5-inches tall, 235 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information on the location of Booker to contact them at 804-561-2118.