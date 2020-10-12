Four years later, Petersburg police continue cold case homicide probe

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Questions still remain about a 2016 fatal shooting in Petersburg.

Steven Wesson, 60, died after being shot on the front porch of his Shore Street home around 9 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2016.

8News reported in 2016 that neighbors reported hearing an altercation prior to the shooting. Witnesses also say they heard at least one shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (804) 732-4222.

