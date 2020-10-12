PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Questions still remain about a 2016 fatal shooting in Petersburg.
Steven Wesson, 60, died after being shot on the front porch of his Shore Street home around 9 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2016.
8News reported in 2016 that neighbors reported hearing an altercation prior to the shooting. Witnesses also say they heard at least one shot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact (804) 732-4222.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Four years later, Petersburg police continue cold case homicide probe
- Most colleges, universities make SAT and ACT tests ‘optional’ because of COVID-19
- Petersburg police hope tips can help solve 2005 homicide of 18-year-old
- StormTracker 8: Misty and foggy tonight
- Police: Van carrying 80 dogs overturns on Virginia highway