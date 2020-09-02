Fourth arrest made in July shooting that killed an 11-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department say a 25-year-old turned himself in for his role in the shooting that killed a child on the Fourth of July.

25-year-old Marcel Gordon, from Capital Heights, Md., has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed after turning himself in on Monday.

11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot on the 1400 Block of Cedar Street in Southeast DC just after 9 p.m. July Fourth. He was brought to a local hospital, but did not survive.

An 18-year-old, 22-year-old, and 20-year-old, have previously been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed in relation to this homicide.

The case is still under investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department continues to offer a reward up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide committed in the District.

