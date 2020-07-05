Fourth of July shooting in Spotsylvania County leaves two men dead

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNT, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a Fourth of July shooting that left two men dead.

Spotsylvania Emergency Communications said they received a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. last night. When deputies arrived in the area of Fox Run Drive, they found two dead men in a vehicle in the middle of the road.

The office said detectives have one man detained in relation to the shooting.

The department is still investigating the shooting and trying to determine the exact sequence of events.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for update.

