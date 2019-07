CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police seek help to ID a man seen withdrawing money from a local ATM.

Police said the man made an unauthorized withdrawal from someone’s bank account.

If you have any information leave an anonymous tip with Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.