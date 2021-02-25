Fredericksburg man arrested for two DUI accidents in less than 12 hours

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested Travis Baker, 38, of Fredericksburg, for two separate DUI related accidents in less than 12 hours.

The box truck Deputy B.E. Vaughn found crashed in the woods.

The office said at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, a Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to the 900 block of Mountain View Drive for a single vehicle accident. After arriving the deputy saw a box truck had crashed into the woods.

The driver, Travis Baker, 38, of Fredericksburg, was found inside the vehicle. Deputy Vaughn said Baker had slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. After conducting a field sobriety test, Baker was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

When the deputy searched his vehicle, he said they found a controlled substance, plastic baggies and two digital scales.

The car that was sideswiped during the first DUI incident.

During the investigation, Deputy Vaughn learned Baker was released from bond earlier that morning at 7:15 a.m. The night before, at 11:57 p.m., Baker was arrested for driving under the influence after he sideswiped another vehicle. The sheriff’s office said a controlled substance was found in his pocket during the arrest.

Officials said Baker was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license for the first incident. In the second accident, Baker was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office said Baker was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.