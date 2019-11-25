Fredericksburg man charged in fatal hit-and-run

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Christopher Anthony Dickerson was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County has led to charges for a 32-year-old Fredericksburg man nearly a month later.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Christopher Anthony Dickerson was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run after the death of Deven Morgan, who was hit on Oct. 26 while trying to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road. Additional charges against Dickerson are pending.

An investigation from authorities recovered “key pieces of evidence” that led to the charges against Dickerson, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was arraigned Monday and held without bond.

