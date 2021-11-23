Fredericksburg man hospitalized in Richmond after possible hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man is in the hospital after what was possibly a blow from a vehicle left him with critical injuries.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 21, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputies were called to 4500 Mine Road and found a 35-year-old Fredericksburg man lying unconscious in the road.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later transported to VCU Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

According to VCU Medical Center staff, the victim’s injuries seem to be consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating the incident and attempting to retrace the victim’s whereabouts, who has not been identified but was dressed in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822, 1-540-582-5822 or spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.com.