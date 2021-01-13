Fredericksburg man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car

Emmanuel Navarro, 21, of Fredericksburg, was arrested for eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless driving.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man reportedly led Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

The office said a deputy saw a vehicle driving at a high speed in the area of Warrenton and Stork Road at 3:39 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the deputy activated his police lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle did not stop and made an abrupt U-turn on Warrenton Road in front of oncoming traffic. The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle as it made several more U-turns before turning onto Stork road.

The pursuit continued for several miles down Stork Road. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle repeatedly speed up and slowed down before finally coming to a stop at the 200 block of Spotted

Tavern Road.

The suspect, Emmanuel Navarro, 21, of Fredericksburg, was detained without further incident.

After Navarro was detained, deputies were told someone had recently reported a stolen vehicle, which they learned the suspect had taken from a family member before leading deputies on the pursuit. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Navarro was arrested for eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless driving. He is being

held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.