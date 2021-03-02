Fredericksburg man linked to credit card fraud case arrested

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they have charged a man with credit card fraud after he was arrested for another unrelated crime.

The department said on Jan. 20, Detective D.V. Torrice Jr. began investigating a fraud case where a victim’s debit card was stolen from his vehicle and then used in fraudulent transactions.

Detective Torrice obtained security footage of the suspect using the card at the Sheetz on Carl D. Silver Parkway and at the Exxon on Plank Road. The sheriff’s office said the suspect used the card to purchase food and gift cards.

Detective Torrice was able to identify a vehicle associated with a possible suspect, Wadah Mahgoub, 20, of Fredericksburg, through security footage.



The security footage of the fraudulent transaction suspect and the clothing recovered during the investigation.

The office said Mahgoub was already under arrest after he crashed a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on Feb. 10. When Detective Torrice looked at the photos of Mahgoub that were taken by the arresting officer, he found the suspect was wearing the same sweatshirt he had worn in the security cam footage from Sheetz.

The detective then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle involved in the pursuit. In the vehicle’s trunk, sweatpants matching the ones Mahgoub wore in security footage. Law enforcement discovered the slippers Mahgoub had left behind in the vehicle when he fled the crash also matched the pair worn by the suspect in the video.

Detective Torrice obtained charges for credit card theft, credit card fraud, two counts of identity fraud, two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mahgoub was served the warrants on February 25 at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he remains without bond.