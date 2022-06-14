FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Three men were arrested Tuesday morning after a Fredericksburg Police officer caught them allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter.

According to the Fredericksburg Police, over the last few months, the Fredericksburg area has seen an increase in stolen catalytic converters. Vehicles that were typical victims to these thefts were Toyota Priuses.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, an officer saw two Toyota Priuses parked near one another in the Stratford Square Apartment Complex. He decided to station his car across and wait to see if a theft would occur.

Eventually, a Honda Accord entered the parking lot and stopped in front of the Priuses. The officer approached the car and upon doing so heard the sound of a saw and a man underneath one of the Priuses.

The officer gave commands for the suspect to stop moving but he did not comply, jumping into the Accord and fleeing, starting a pursuit.

After some time, the suspects were stopped and arrested at the Sunset Memorial Ceremony with assistance from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a saw and several catalytic converters.

Among the three suspects were Burgess Malik, 24, Jarell King, 28 and Achontay Cotten, 18, all residents of Enfield, North Carolina.