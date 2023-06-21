FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Over a week after the death of a Fredericksburg 19-year-old, police are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help find his killer.

On Saturday, June 10 at 3:30 a.m., Fredericksburg Police officers arrived to the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard, near the Twin Lakes area, for a report of a bleeding and unconscious man. Once on scene, police found 19-year-old Antione Fox, injured with gunshot wounds. Fox died shortly after police arrived.

Several nearby cars were also hit by gunfire.

Fredericksburg Police is now offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who has information that can lead to the person behind Fox’s death.

Anyone with information regarding Fox’s death should call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122 or submit a tip through the free FPD Tip app.