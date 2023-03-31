Photos of Aaron Carter, 19, wanted for the murder of Jasiah Smith.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg police are searching for two Virginia teens wanted for the murder of a local high school student.

Police have identified Aaron Carter, 19, as one of two suspects in Smith’s killing on March 26. The other suspect, a 16-year old boy, was not identified due to his age.

Carter is described as 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds and driving a white Chevy Impala, pictured below, with license plate TUS-4155.

Photo of Aaron Carter’s vehicle. (Courtesy of Fredericksburg Police)

According to police, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call police at (540) 373-3122.