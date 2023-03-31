FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg police are searching for two Virginia teens wanted for the murder of a local high school student.
Police have identified Aaron Carter, 19, as one of two suspects in Smith’s killing on March 26. The other suspect, a 16-year old boy, was not identified due to his age.
Carter is described as 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds and driving a white Chevy Impala, pictured below, with license plate TUS-4155.
According to police, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call police at (540) 373-3122.