FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man on drug charges following a K-9 search of his vehicle on Thursday night.

At around 7:00 p.m., a Fredericksburg narcotics detective was conducting an investigation near Emancipation Highway. After observing illegal drug activity, he requested a patrol officer initiate a traffic stop.

An officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 42-year-old Jason Cox of Fredericksburg.

Another officer and his K-9 Roxy performed an open-air sniff of the car. According to police, K-9 Roxy recognized narcotics inside of the vehicle and alerted the officer.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found six ounces of cocaine, ecstasy pills, cash and a firearm hidden in the floorboard.

(Photo courtesy of Fredericksburg Police Department)

Cox was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Cox remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.