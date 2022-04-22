FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man on drug charges following a K-9 search of his vehicle on Thursday night.
At around 7:00 p.m., a Fredericksburg narcotics detective was conducting an investigation near Emancipation Highway. After observing illegal drug activity, he requested a patrol officer initiate a traffic stop.
An officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 42-year-old Jason Cox of Fredericksburg.
Another officer and his K-9 Roxy performed an open-air sniff of the car. According to police, K-9 Roxy recognized narcotics inside of the vehicle and alerted the officer.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found six ounces of cocaine, ecstasy pills, cash and a firearm hidden in the floorboard.
Cox was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Cox remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.