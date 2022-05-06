STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg woman is in jail after being arrested on several charges following a hit-and-run in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a hit-and-run call at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, near the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

A witness reported a silver Honda Accord hitting two vehicles before driving off via Route 1.

While the deputy was still in the area, the suspect sped past him and he initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the county courthouse down the street.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Britney Hilton, explained that she was on her way to court for a case that was being heard at 1 p.m., which was nearly an hour earlier.

The deputy suspected Hilton of driving under the influence and arrested her. A suspected controlled substance was found in her car, as well as a child who was turned over to a family member.

Hilton was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, refusal, child neglegance and two counts of hit-and-run. She is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.