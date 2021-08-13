Friday afternoon shooting in Richmond leaves one man dead

The Richmond Police Department said one man is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said one man is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called to the 1100 block of Commerce Road at 3:58 p.m. on Aug. 13, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they said they found an injured man who said there had been an “altercation.” The man was not shot, but it is unclear what injuries he sustained.



A few minutes later, police received a call for a person down in a vehicle in an ally in the 1700 block of Fairfax Avenue. An unresponsive man was found inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

RPD said at this time they believe these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

