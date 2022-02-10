Friend of GRTC bus shooting victim to killer still on the run: ‘You will get your karma’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, the Richmond Police Department released new video showing the moments leading up to an unsolved homicide from November 2021. RPD is now asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed a man on a GRTC bus.

On the evening of Nov. 9, police said 22-year-old Jonathan Contreras was shot and killed while riding the bus.

“Whoever did this, you know, you will be caught and you will get your karma,” said Dayona Ponton, a close friend of Contreras.

Police said the shooter got on the bus at the eastbound Midlothian Turnpike stop near the Labrook Concourse. He and Contreras, who authorities say knew each other, got into an argument. GRTC confirmed that the bus operator pulled over and several people exited. Contreras was then shot near the Southside Plaza on Hull street.









Ponton thinks the killer shot her friend over money. “You could easily just get a job and get it. I don’t understand,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Police said they need the public’s help in finding the gunman, who ran from the scene after the shooting. “All I know is I just want the killer to be caught because Jonathan needs justice,” Ponton said.

Authorities ask anyone with tips about the case to reach out to Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

After the shooting happened, Ponton said she began doing her own research to try and find the person responsible. “I’m just trying to stay strong because I know that’s what he would want me to do,” she said.

She said the 22-year-old was a father who often rode the bus to visit his mom and other family, adding that he died two days before his 23rd birthday.