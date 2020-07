Woman drives down the wrong side of Hull Street Road on three wheels. (Photo: SGT Rollins twitter)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police said they arrested a woman who was driving high down the wrong way on Hull Street Road — on three wheels.

“Thankfully a quick thinking tow truck driver got her to stop,” Chesterfield SGT Rollins tweeted Monday.

This driver was going the wrong way down Hull Street on three wheels. Thankfully a quick thinking tow truck driver got her to stop. She was in possession of narcotics and is in custody because if you drive high you get a DUI.@CCPDVa @lieutenant_lamb @ColJSKatz pic.twitter.com/A1dB837MSS — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) July 20, 2020

The Chesterfield Police Department called the incident “frightening.”

Authorities said the woman was in possession of narcotics and is in custody for driving under the influence.