NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is facing several charges after he allegedly shot a woman in Norfolk in June.

Police say a woman was shot around 12:25 p.m. on Friday, June 17 in the 800 block of Cedar Street. That’s in the Campostella community of Norfolk.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police charged 35-year-old Brian Askew with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic assault.

Police said he is a documented Bloods Gang member and put out a reward for help in his arrest. They announced on July 21 that he was taken into custody in Richmond by a U.S. Marshals task force.

Brian Lamar Askew, June 17, 2022 (Courtesy – U.S. Marshals Service)

He was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals on charges out of Chesapeake and previous charges out of Norfolk. Virginia State Police have also charged Askew.