Fugitive suspect named in murder of Hopewell teen

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is seeking a suspect they say is responsible for the murder of a teenager in the city.

Orland Monroe Jr., 17, was shot around 8 pm on Spruce Street. First responders declared Monroe dead at the scene, but were unable to locate a perpetrator.

Now, police say that as a result of an “extensive investigation” they’ve identified the man they believe to be responsible: Keymonte Bland-White, 18.

Bland-White is described as 5’10” and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police advise that he should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” Police say he has ties to the cities of Petersburg and Norfolk.

Keymonte Bland-White (Hopewell Police Department)

He’s wanted for a long list of charges, including first degree murder, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 541-2284 or to call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.