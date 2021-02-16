Glen Allen man pleads guilty to $1.3 million fraud schemes, receipt of child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen man pleaded guilty Tuesday to $1.3 million in fraud schemes and receipt of child pornography.

According to a release, Gordon G. Miller III, 56, began to engage in overlapping fraud schemes back in 2017 to prevent his software engineering and venture capital companies from going out of business and to maintain his lifestyle in the absence of legitimate income.

Court documents show that Miller was the sole owner and operator of G3 Systems, Inc. and G3i Ventures, LLC at the time.

“Gordon Miller’s extensive fraudulent scheme exacted a heavy financial and emotional toll on his victims,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) Raj Parekh said. “In addition, Miller undermined the federal procurement process, and even more appalling, he further victimized the vulnerable children depicted in hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse that he inexcusably received online and collected at his home.”

According to a release, one scheme involved the solicitation of contacts in an online question-and-answer forum, where Miller falsely represented himself as an entrepreneur with a significant net worth, multiple advanced degrees, and expertise investing in technology companies. It was through this process between 2017 and 2018 that Miller fraudulently obtained approximately $1 million from at least 10 individuals.

EDVA officials say another fraud entailed the diversion of a federal subcontract to G3 Systems, which he obtained using misrepresentations regarding his educational experience. Once he secured the subcontract, Miller reportedly submitted fraudulent timesheets and invoices to obtain more than $300,000 in payments from the prime contractor. According to a release, between 2018 and 2019, Miller took checks he received from the contractor to a check-cashing store in Richmond to convert the proceeds of the contract-fraud scheme to cash.

During the investigation of these fraud schemes, federal agents obtained a search warrant for Miller’s residence. Upon examination of devices seized from his home, agents found child sexual abuse material.

With an additional search warrant to target that material, agents reportedly discovered more than 700 images or videos constituting child pornography.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14. He faces maximum penalties of 20 years and 10 years in prison for the wire fraud and unlawful monetary transaction offenses, respectively. He also faces a five-year mandatory minimum and a maximum term of 20 years in prison for the receipt of child pornography offense.

The actual sentences will be determined by a federal district court judge.