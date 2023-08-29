GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement in Gloucester County are asking for help with identifying a suspect they believe is connected to the theft of a motorbike from a home in the area.
Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a man stole a 2022 Honda CRF450RX bike valued at $12,000 from a residence located off Severn Wharf Road.
The department said the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station the same night as the theft — filling the bike with gas before driving off.
If you have information about the incident, you are asked to contact Deputy Fergeson at kfergeson@gloucesterva.info or 804-693-4139.