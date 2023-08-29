GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement in Gloucester County are asking for help with identifying a suspect they believe is connected to the theft of a motorbike from a home in the area.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a man stole a 2022 Honda CRF450RX bike valued at $12,000 from a residence located off Severn Wharf Road.

Photo of motorbike provided by Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Photo of suspect provided by Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

The department said the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station the same night as the theft — filling the bike with gas before driving off.

If you have information about the incident, you are asked to contact Deputy Fergeson at kfergeson@gloucesterva.info or 804-693-4139.