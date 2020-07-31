Goochland County woman wanted for probation violation

by: Emma North

Goochland County, Va. (WRIC) – A 29-year-old white woman is wanted in Goochland County for a probation violation. Ashley Marie Vertino was originally charged with using a bad check and failing to pay withheld child support.

Vertino is 29 years old, white and five foot three. She has three tattoos; a lion king tattoo on her lower back, a heart on her hip and another tattoo on the right side of her body.

If located contact Goochland County Sheriff’s office, the sheriff can be reached at (804) 556-5349 or call Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

