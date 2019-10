GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland deputies need the public’s help identifying a suspect possibly linked to vehicle thefts in the area.

The county’s sheriff’s office released surveillance video Thursday of a man attempting to break-in to vehicles.

Deputies ask if anyone who may know or have seen the suspect, please contact deputies at (804) 556-5349. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.