Goochland man charged with hate crime after threatening to kill, using racist language

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — 46-year-old John Clifton Crow made an appearance in a Goochland court Monday.

Crow is charged with two felony counts of second degree attempted murder, two misdemeanor counts of committing a hate crime by assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in committing a felony.

Crow was also charged with fleeing from police during a separate incident in June.

Court documents reveal two victims said Crow shot at them, threatened to kill them and used racist language toward them.

According to court documents, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of ‘shots fired’ at a home along Broad Street Road in Manakin-Sabot around midnight July 9.

Two victims said they were shot at by Crow and escaped the home.

One of the victims told police Crow pointed a shotgun at him and threatened to kill them, saying, “N*, get out.”

The other victim said Crow pointed the gun at her and used it to direct her out of the home, saying, “I will kill you… black b****, you get out.”

The two victims said they heard several gunshots as they ran from the home.

Court documents also show that during a police interview, Crow made a statement about, “them people,” also using terms like, “the Muslims.”

Police executed a search warrant at the home and recovered a 22-caliber rifle with ammunition that matched multiple shell casings found by the home’s front door. No one was injured.

Crow has nine prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Deputies also seized drugs and paraphernalia from the home.

Crow is being held at Henrico County Jail without bond. He is due back in court on September 16.

