GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff Office is asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.

According to police, 42-year-old Jacqueline Lee Defau is wanted for five counts of identity theft and three counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Defau is described as a white woman with blond hair and brown eyes, she weighs around 155 pounds and stands about 5’6″.

Defau’s last known address is 5611 NW 89th Avenue, Coral Springs, Florida. Anyone who believes they may have seen Defau or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349.