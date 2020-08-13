Grand jury indicts Richmond woman in violent protest outside police headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old woman on felony charges alleging she assaulted an officer during a demonstration for social justice outside Richmond police headquarters that turned violent in June.

Michaela Hatton was arrested on June 14 and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot. Richmond police said Hatton hit an officer in the head with a bullhorn as they tried to prevent her from crossing a police line. Authorities claim that Hatton was warned several times not to pass the line.

Police used pepper spray on the protesters that night, saying that multiple declarations of an unlawful assembly by the officers were ignored.

Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District Councilwoman, called for the charges against Hatton to be dropped. Hatton is scheduled to make a court appearance on Sept. 8.

