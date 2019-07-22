1  of  3
Grandson charged with killing grandfather in Stafford County

by: WRIC Newsroom

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man is accused of killing his grandfather at a mobile home park in Stafford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities were called to a mobile home on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police learned Brandon Cohen, of Stafford, had called dispatch and revealed he shot and killed his grandfather.

Deputies arrived to find a man unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was identified as Thomas Edward Ennis, Jr., 78, of Stafford County.

Cohen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Cohen is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

