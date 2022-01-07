Grenade launcher, guns, drugs and cash confiscated during arrests in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department stopped what they said appeared to be a possible drug deal on Thursday night. They charged four people and seized a grenade launcher, guns, money and narcotics from them.

The police who seized the weapons were part of a specialty unit focused on combating violent crime. Two detectives from the unit were in the Blackwell neighborhood when they saw “suspicious activity” which police said was a “possible drug deal.”

The detectives intervened and detained four men. They further investigated the situation and took the grenade launcher, other firearms including semi-automatic weapons, narcotics and cash from the men.

All of the men are local, two are from North Chesterfield, one is from Chester and the other is from Richmond.

The men face multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an extended magazine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.