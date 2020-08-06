Group arrested for reckless riding on ATVs in Richmond

From left to right: Kendell J. Bright, Jaylend G. Powell and Andrew H. Logan. Photo by RPD.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police arrested three men for driving recklessly on ATVs in the city Tuesday night.

According to RPD, the three men were driving around the Circle. One of the individuals is accused of striking a vehicle in the intersection of Semmes and Cowardin Avenues.

Photo: Richmond Police

Photo: Richmond Police

Kendell J. Bright has been charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and operative an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the roadway.

Jaylend G. Powell has been charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, operative an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the roadway, and fleeing scene of accident.

Andrew H. Logan has been charged with reckless driving, driving on revoked operator’s license, and open alcohol container.

Authorities said it is against the law to drive unregistered and/or off-road vehicles on a public roadway.