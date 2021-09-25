Gunfire disrupts Essex High School football game

ESSEX, Va. (WRIC) — Violence broke out at a football game at Essex High School last night, with shots fired in a nearby school parking lot.

Essex High School Principal Damean Barfield wrote in a post on Facebook that the violence was not connected to the school, and that no faculty, staff or students were injured. He did not specify whether anyone else was injured in the incident.

Barfield said the school division was working with local law enforcement to resolve the “unnecessary, unwelcome behavior.” Read the principal’s full statement below:

