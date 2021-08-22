Guns found in vehicle as Richmond police respond to multiple incidents in a short span of time early Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Richmond discovered multiple guns in a vehicle in Manchester, while responding to calls of reckless driving and breaking up a large gathering in Shockoe Bottom, all within a span of 15 minutes early Saturday morning.

According to a Richmond Police Department release, at 1:26 a.m. on Aug. 21 officers found three rifles, two handguns, and ammunition in a vehicle at 3rd and Decatur Street. Authorities were originally called to disperse a large, disorderly crowd.

Eight minutes later, at 1:34 a.m., police received multiple reports of vehicles doing burn-outs and doughnuts at 18th and E. Main Streets. Officers wrote a ticket for illegal parking but didn’t witness any reckless or illegal driving.

Then at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to calls of a large crowd and shots fired at 15th and Cary Streets. RPD says 250 vehicles were cleared from the scene.

Richmond Police say they will continue to work to clear large crowds from high-traffic areas in Shockoe Bottom.